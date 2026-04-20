Pakistan-Egypt conduct joint counterterrorism drill Thunder-II at Cherat

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan-Egypt joint military exercise Thunder-II, focused on counterterrorism operations, was successfully conducted at Cherat, Pakistan.

Two week long exercise was designed to enhance interoperability by refining drills, procedures, and techniques related to counterterrorism operations through joint training, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Monday

Combat teams from the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and the Egyptian Special Forces actively participated, demonstrating exceptional professionalism and operational skill throughout the exercise.

General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group, attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest, while the Commander of Egyptian Paratroopers, Major General Mohamed Saad Abdel Razik, and the Defence Attaché of Egypt also witnessed the event.

The exercise also served to further strengthen the longstanding and historic military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations.