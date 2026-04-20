Pakistan issues $250M Eurobond, signaling renewed investor confidence

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has announced that Pakistan has issued a Eurobond worth $250 million.

According to the ministry, the bond was launched in international financial markets, bringing the total size of Pakistan’s Eurobond issuance to $750 million.

The bonds have been issued for a three-year period under the Medium-Term Note (MTN) program.

The ministry stated that the successful issuance reflects renewed investor confidence in Pakistan’s economy. Despite global financial tensions, the bond attracted strong interest from international investors.

Officials added that the issuance will further strengthen Pakistan’s presence in global bond markets.