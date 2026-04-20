Trump confident Iran deal will be signed today as JD Vance flies to Islamabad

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD – US Vice President JD Vance is expected to land in Islamabad tonight at the head of a senior American delegation for urgent, high-stakes Iran-linked peace negotiations, President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday, calling the moment as a rapidly intensifying diplomatic push as the US–Iran ceasefire nears its expiration.

Trump said the delegation includes Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner, all of whom are en route to Pakistan in what he portrayed as a critical phase of negotiations unfolding at speed.

He downplayed fears that the talks could collapse, insisting there is no indication the process is breaking down. He maintained that discussions remain active even as regional tensions rise and the diplomatic window narrows. He mentioned being open to meeting Iranian leadership directly if progress is achieved in the negotiations, raising the prospect of unprecedented face-to-face talks at the highest level.

At the core of Washington’s stance, Trump reaffirmed a firm demand that Iran must completely abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling it the central condition for any agreement. He framed it as non-negotiable and the defining issue of the entire process.

“Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple,” he said, adding that Iran could still “transform” its future if it agrees to US terms.

However, he declined to outline what actions Washington might take if the talks fail or if Iran rejects the demand, only warning that the outcome would “not be pretty,” as pressure builds ahead of the ceasefire deadline.

The high-profile visit is being viewed as one of the most significant diplomatic developments in the ongoing crisis, with Islamabad emerging as a key hub for behind-the-scenes US–Iran engagement at a critical turning point.