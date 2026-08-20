Pakistan’s total debt reaches Rs81.37 trillion by December 2025: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has presented details of Pakistan’s national debt in the Senate, revealing that the country’s total debt stood at Rs81,374 billion as of December 2025.

According to the ministry, the government’s domestic debt stood at Rs55,363 billion, while its external debt amounted to Rs23,166 billion.

The ministry shared the figures during a Senate session chaired by Presiding Officer Manzoor Kakar.

It said Pakistan had borrowed Rs2,845 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Finance Ministry, the government paid a total of Rs32,239 billion in interest on its debt from 2021 to fiscal year 2026.

During the same period, the government repaid Rs102,780 billion in debt, the ministry informed the Senate.