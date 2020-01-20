Hafeez Shaikh chairs ECC today to discuss six-point agenda
ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting of the Cabinet today (Monday).
According to media details, the meeting it is expected to discuss a proposal for importing wheat in order to avoid wheat crisis in the country.
The ECC meeting will also discuss a six-point agenda in its session.
The ECC is expected to deliberate the proposal to convert Lahore Garment City s debt into loan while the elimination of 5 percent tax on cotton boll will also come under discussion during the meeting.
The meeting will also review the supplementary grants of Rs 96.6 million to the Ministry of Education.
The meeting may also approve supplementary grants of Rs 15 billion for the Ministry of Information Technology and Rs 450 million for Interior Ministry.
