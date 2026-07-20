Pakistan, Canada agree to deepen cooperation during First Canadian FM Visit in 2 Decades

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Canada agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors amid talks between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad. Anand’s visit is first bilateral trip by a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly 20 years.

Two sides agreed to push fresh momentum into their bilateral relationship, pledging closer political engagement, stronger economic cooperation, and regular high-level consultations following talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad.

The visit is another milestone in Pakistan–Canada relations, as Anita Anand becomes first Canadian foreign minister to undertake a bilateral visit to Pakistan in nearly two decades. It is also her first official trip to the country since assuming office, underscoring a renewed commitment from both governments to strengthen diplomatic ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Minister Anand at Ministry of Foreign Affairs before leading delegation-level discussions covering the full spectrum of Pakistan–Canada relations. The talks also focused on regional and international developments of mutual interest, reflecting both countries’ intent to maintain close coordination on key global issues.

At conclusion of the meeting, Pakistan and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across priority sectors, including agriculture and industry, while exploring new avenues for economic collaboration. The two sides also agreed to institutionalize annual meetings to review progress made under their joint statement and accelerate implementation of shared initiatives.

Minister Anita Anand thanked Pakistan for its warm hospitality and emphasized that stronger ties between Islamabad and Ottawa have the potential to create new economic opportunities and contribute positively to the global economy.