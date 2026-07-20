PDMA issues flood alert in Punjab ahead of rains

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that water flows in most rivers across the province remain within normal levels, but a low-level flood situation continues at two key points along the Chenab River.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, water inflow at Khanqi Headworks was recorded at 125,000 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 117,000 cusecs. At Qadirabad, the inflow reached 146,000 cusecs and the discharge was recorded at 127,000 cusecs.

The authority reported that water levels at several other monitoring points remain normal. These include Marala, Trimmu and Panjnad on the Chenab River; Jassar, Shahdara, Head Sidhhnai and Balloki on the Ravi River; Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Head Islam on the Sutlej River; and Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa on the Indus River. Water conditions in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan are also currently stable.

However, the PDMA has warned that rainfall expected until July 24 could increase water levels in Punjab’s rivers.

Authorities have also issued alerts for possible flooding in streams and channels including Basantar, Deg, Aik, Palkhu, Bhimber, Hailsi and Dora. A risk of flash floods has also been highlighted in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Director General PDMA said urban flooding risks may emerge in parts of Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi divisions due to heavy rainfall.

Officials have advised residents living near riverbanks and waterways to move to safer areas as a precaution. Flood relief camps have been established in areas that could potentially be affected.

The PDMA has urged citizens to remain cautious, follow weather updates, and avoid unnecessary movement or recreational activities near rivers, canals and streams during the period of heightened flood risk.