Pakistan’s first public-private TV Channel ATV shuts down after two decades

ISLAMABAD – ATV goes off air after 21 Years, leaving memories and hundreds of uncertain futures as mainstream media is facing crisis as masses shift to digital.

After 2 decades on Pakistan’s TV landscape, ATV officially ended transmission, bringing an end to one of the country’s most distinctive broadcasting ventures. The journey started in June 2005 when ATV was launched as Pakistan’s first public-private partnership television network.

For many viewers, ATV was more than just another entertainment channel, and the shutdown comes after months of liquidation proceedings, employee terminations and ultimately the permanent closure of the broadcaster.

The final moments of ATV’s closure.

A painful reality, lost jobs, broken careers & uncertain futures for media workers.

Not just a channel shutdown but another blow to Pakistan’s struggling media industry.

May they all find better opportunities ahead#ATV #Pakistan #HumanityFirst pic.twitter.com/vR9dBjnoVk — Tanvir Iqbal (@thetanveeriqbal) June 20, 2026

On the sets of Boom On Live where we promoted Pakistan's music to every nook and corner. Right from it's inception in June 2005 till long, we promoted hundreds of artists besides helping launch many new.

ATV has been shut down now. The talent will get some other screens and in… pic.twitter.com/hAPKDua714 — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) June 20, 2026

Islamabad based TV emerged from a partnership between government-owned Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company and private-sector operator SSI. The model was considered innovative at the time, aiming to combine the reach of public broadcasting infrastructure with the flexibility and commercial approach of private media.

For many years, ATV enjoyed considerable popularity, with its dramas, family entertainment programmes, music shows and morning shows attracted audiences. Unlike channels that relied primarily on cable distribution, ATV was available through both cable networks and terrestrial antenna transmission. This enabled it to reach viewers in smaller towns, rural areas and communities where cable access remained limited.

Seberal noted artists appeared on channel, while many newcomers received some of their earliest national exposure through its programming. Live shows, music segments and entertainment formats helped introduce fresh talent to audiences across the country.

For TV hosts and presenters, ATV provided opportunities to build careers and connect with viewers. Programmes such as Boom On Live became part of the channel’s identity during its most active years, but it did not get along as today’s digital landscape offers performers alternative platforms through social media and streaming services.

As viewers may remember ATV for its programmes, former employees say the real impact of the shutdown will be felt by the people working behind the scenes. Camera operators, editors, engineers, technicians, production staff, coordinators, floor managers and support workers all played a role in keeping the channel on air. Many spent years, and in some cases decades, working within the organisation.