Seven dead in two IED blasts in Bannu

BANNU – At least seven people were killed and three others injured after two roadside bomb explosions occurred in the Maraka Baira area of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to officials, the first explosion was caused by an explosive device planted along the road. A passenger van traveling from Hathi Khel village towards Bannu was hit in the blast, resulting in the deaths of five passengers.

District Police Officer Yasir Afridi said that shortly after the first incident, another explosion took place at the same location.

Two people involved in rescue efforts were killed in the second blast, while a vehicle was also damaged.

The bodies of the victims and the injured were shifted to a hospital. Authorities have started an investigation into the incident to determine further details.