Four more militants killed in Operation Shaban, death toll rises to 71

RAWALPINDI – A joint operation by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and police, codenamed Operation Shaban, is continuing successfully across Balochistan, with ground and air operations targeting militants.

According to security sources, four more militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during the latest operation in the Saran Tangi area, raising the total number of militants killed in Operation Shaban to 71.

The sources said that since July 5, a total of 109 militants have been killed during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations conducted across the province.

Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the slain militants, including M4 rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), rocket launchers, mobile phones, and other equipment.

Security sources reaffirmed that Operation Shaban will continue without interruption until the last terrorist is eliminated from Balochistan.