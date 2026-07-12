Flour prices soar across Pakistan as 20kg bag rises by up to Rs1,250 in a year

KARACHI – Flour prices have surged across Pakistan over the past year, with the price of a 20kg bag increasing by as much as Rs1,250 between July 10, 2025, and July 10, 2026.

According to documents released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), major cities in all provinces, including the federal capital Islamabad, witnessed sharp increases in flour prices during the period.

Karachi residents continue to pay the highest prices for flour in the country. The price of a 20kg bag in the city has risen from Rs1,800 a year ago to Rs2,900, the highest nationwide.

The data shows that the steepest annual increase of Rs1,250 was recorded in Peshawar and Bannu. Prices rose by Rs1,200 in Quetta and Khuzdar, Rs1,173 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Rs1,140 in Sukkur, and Rs1,100 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the price of a 20kg flour bag increased by Rs1,083 in Gujranwala, Rs1,013 in Bahawalpur, Rs1,000 in Sialkot, Multan, and Larkana, Rs950 in Faisalabad, Rs850 in Lahore, and Rs806 in Sargodha.

According to the PBS figures, flour prices in Islamabad climbed from Rs1,627 to Rs2,800, while in Rawalpindi they increased from Rs1,613 to Rs2,786. In Gujranwala, prices rose from Rs1,450 to Rs2,533, in Sialkot from Rs1,467 to Rs2,467, and in Lahore from Rs1,400 to Rs2,250.

Similarly, prices increased from Rs1,400 to Rs2,350 in Faisalabad, Rs1,494 to Rs2,300 in Sargodha, Rs1,533 to Rs2,533 in Multan, Rs1,467 to Rs2,480 in Bahawalpur, and Rs1,800 to Rs2,900 in Karachi.

In Hyderabad, the price of a 20kg flour bag rose from Rs1,700 to Rs2,800, while Sukkur recorded an increase from Rs1,400 to Rs2,540, Larkana from Rs1,500 to Rs2,500, Peshawar from Rs1,550 to Rs2,800, Bannu from Rs1,450 to Rs2,700, and Quetta and Khuzdar from Rs1,600 to Rs2,800 each.