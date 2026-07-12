Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Per Tola Gold Price – 12 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher on Saturday amid a positive trend in international bullion markets, pushing domestic rates to fresh levels.

The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs. 433,536. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered an increase of Rs. 943, settling at Rs. 371,687.

Gold Old Price Increase New Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs. 432,436 +Rs. 1,100 Rs. 433,536 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs. 370,744 +Rs. 943 Rs. 371,687

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs. 397,375 Rs. 379,312.50 Rs. 325,125 Per Gram Rs. 34,068.83 Rs. 32,520.25 Rs. 27,874.50 Per 10 Grams Rs. 340,688.33 Rs. 325,202.50 Rs. 278,745 Per Ounce Rs. 965,621.25 Rs. 921,729.38 Rs. 790,053.75

The upward movement was also seen in global trading, where gold prices gained $11 per ounce to close the week at $4,111 per ounce. International price movements are closely monitored by Pakistan’s bullion market, as they play a key role in determining local gold rates alongside currency fluctuations and domestic market conditions.

Silver prices followed the same upward trajectory. The price of silver in Pakistan increased by Rs. 30 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs. 6,462 per tola on Saturday.

The latest increase highlights continued strength in the bullion market, with both domestic and international gold prices ending the week on a positive note.