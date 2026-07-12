Pakistani students win three bronze medals at International Physics Olympiad

Pakistani students secured three bronze medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12.

The prestigious global competition brought together more than 400 students from over 90 countries.

The Pakistani medal winners were Zulfiqar Ali from Dera Ghazi Khan, Hamdan Alvi from Rawalpindi, and Daniyal Shahzad Hameed from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Huza Mahmud from Lahore and Abdullah Ejaz from Rawalpindi received Honourable Mentions for their performance in the competition.

The students were selected through the 22nd National Science Talent Contest, organised under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). Following a rigorous selection process, the participants underwent intensive training at the PIEAS campus.

During the training, the students received advanced theoretical and experimental instruction from national and international experts to prepare for the global competition.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan and Dr Muhammad Waseem of PIEAS.

To date, more than 365 Pakistani students have represented the country at International Science Olympiads, winning a total of 144 medals.