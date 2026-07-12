Faryal Mahmood flaunts her Curves, Strength in grueling Gym Session

KARACHI – Actress Faryal Mahmood never shied away from flaunting her confidence and fitness journey, and she has done it once again. The actress shared glimpses from her latest gym session, serving major strength and style goals.

For her workout, the Siyah star wore deep blue sports bra, high-waisted workout pants, white sneakers, and matching over-ear headphones, keeping her look sporty and comfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

She confidently posed between sets, flexing her arms and showing off her toned physique while radiating confidence and determination. Her energetic gym session highlighted the hard work and consistency behind her fitness journey.

Faryal’s latest workout is a reminder that strength, discipline, and dedication are the secrets to maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle.