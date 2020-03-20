Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for Pakistani students in Wuhan
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:27 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for Pakistani students in Wuhan
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government on Friday dispatched at least 17 tonnes of ‘Halal food’ for Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan city of China due to coronavirus outbreak.

A special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has left today for China, carrying approximately a 15-day food supply for some 1,300 Pakistani students residing in the city of Hubei Province, said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) in a statement issued here.

“On return, this same aircraft will bring medical aid from China to contain the coronavirus,” the ministry added.

In the statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistan Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders including the National Disaster Management Authority and the PAF for assisting the government in fulfilling the promise it made with parents of the students.

“As promised, Pakistani cooked food rations and supplies for our people in Wuhan have been dispatched,” he said.

Zulfi said the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis was the government’s topmost priority. He said there were strict instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan that special care of all the Pakistani students in China should be ensured.

More From This Category
Coronavirus cases rise to 497 in Pakistan
12:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb ...
10:39 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
PM Imran urges nation to adopt social distancing ...
09:17 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
China acknowledges Pakistan’s support, says ...
11:20 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for ...
08:27 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
NCC meeting today to discuss situation regarding ...
01:16 PM | 20 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare
06:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr