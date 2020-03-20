Pakistan launches website to see real-time COVID-19 situation Worldwide
10:31 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan launches website to see real-time COVID-19 situation Worldwide
ISLAMABAD - Government of Pakistan has launched an official website to keep masses updated about statistics of coronavirus in real time.

The website will enable the masses to see “Realtime Pakistan & Worldwide COVID-19 situation”.

The website can be accessed via link: www.covid.gov.pk

