KP Housing Authority Work-Charge Staff fired under ‘austerity drive’

PESHAWAR – The provincial adminitration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ordered the termination of all work-charge employees serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority under its austerity drive.

The decision was formalised through official orders issued on October 19, 2026, directing immediate removal of all employees working under the work-charge arrangement.

Director General of the Housing Authority was instructed to initiate immediate action to discontinue their services in accordance with the applicable appointment laws and regulations. The move comes as the provincial government seeks to reduce financial pressure on public-sector institutions and enforce its austerity policy.

The department’s letter said the salaries of work-charge employees were being paid from the Housing Authority’s own resources, creating an additional financial burden on the organisation. The competent authority subsequently approved the termination of their services as part of the cost-cutting measures.

Under new directives, Director General issued a separate office order on the same day, instructing the relevant officials to relieve all work-charge employees of their duties with immediate effect. The order also requires the concerned officers to complete the necessary process and submit a compliance report to the Director General’s office.

The decision is set to affect all employees working at the Housing Authority on a work-charge basis, marking a significant workforce-related development amid the provincial government’s austerity measures.

Copies of the termination order have also been sent to the relevant officials, directors and the Secretary of the Housing Department for information and necessary action.