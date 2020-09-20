Pakistan Railways introduces two new trains
10:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Railways introduces two new trains
ATTOCK – The Pakistan Railways on Sunday introduced two more trains which would chug on branch lines to facilitate the masses living in remote areas.

These trains would run on Attock branch line Jand and Mari Indus under the public-private partnership on two different routes to facilitate the people.

Deputy Commissioner, Attock Ali Anan Qammar inaugurated the two new trains. Officials of railway and management of private train service were also present on this occasion.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that Attock passenger train would be operated between Mari Indus and Attock City while the other Jund passenger train would run between Jund and Attock City.

He said that thousands of people living in remote areas along with these branch lines would be facilitated especially employees of government and private intuitions.

He assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be fully practiced in the train operations.

