Major online crypto investment scam busted in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – The Cybercrime Reporting Centre of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Gujranwala has uncovered a significant online scam involving fake cryptocurrency investment offers.

The operation was initiated after a complaint was submitted by a resident of Sangla Hill, who alleged he was scammed out of Rs1.28 million by fraudsters posing as representatives of an international company.

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the culprits used a network of fake WhatsApp numbers, international contacts, and deceptive online advertisements to lure unsuspecting individuals into bogus investment schemes.

Preliminary findings indicate that the group behind the scam collected large sums of money from victims using multiple bank accounts and mobile phone numbers. The scam appears to be part of a broader pattern of digital financial fraud targeting citizens through fake crypto-related promises.

In response, authorities have registered FIR No. 170/2025 at the NCCIA Police Station in Gujranwala.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying the individuals behind the scheme and recovering the stolen funds. Officials have urged the public to remain cautious and avoid engaging with unverified online investment offers.