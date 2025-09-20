Pakistanis may soon get visa on arrival facility from Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD – In a positive development for regional tourism and trade, Pakistani citizens may soon be able to benefit from e-visa and visa on arrival facilities offered by Tajikistan.

The announcement follows a series of high-level meetings between Sardar Yasir Ilyas, the prime minister’s coordinator on tourism, and senior officials from Tajikistan during his recent visit.

During the discussions, Tajik authorities assured that steps are being taken to introduce facilitated visa processes for Pakistani citizens in the near future.

The talks also covered strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism, trade, and the economy.

A key highlight of the visit was Tajikistan’s commitment to promoting barter trade, particularly in the field of agricultural products. Both sides expressed optimism about establishing long-term, mutually beneficial economic ties.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas described the visit as a testament to the growing friendship between Pakistan and Tajikistan, emphasizing the goal of building sustainable partnerships and expanding mutual business opportunities.

In a separate meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Industry and Technologies, Sherali Kabir, both parties underscored the importance of enhanced collaboration between business communities.

Pakistan extended an invitation to a Tajik trade delegation to visit, and agreements were reached to boost exports in sectors such as textiles, leather, and building materials.