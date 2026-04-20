Freelancers bring $850m to Pakistan despite internet, power challenges

KARACHI – Pakistan’s freelance workforce is steadily expanding its footprint in the global digital economy, contributing more than $850 million in foreign exchange earnings during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, despite persistent internet disruptions and power outages.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), exports of computer and IT services by freelancers reached $856 million by the end of the third quarter of FY2025-26, compared to $567 million in the same period last year. This reflects a strong growth of 50 percent, or an increase of $289 million.

Industry stakeholders say the surge is being driven by a growing talent pipeline. Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin noted that hundreds of thousands of individuals trained through public sector programs and initiatives by non-governmental organizations are entering the freelancing market each month, strengthening the country’s export base.

He emphasized the role of institutions such as the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council in building a supportive ecosystem for freelancers.

However, Amin warned that persistent internet slowdowns are undermining productivity in a sector that plays an increasingly important role in generating foreign exchange and reducing unemployment.

“Freelancers are facing serious difficulties in meeting project deadlines due to slow and unstable internet, along with frequent electricity outages,” he said, adding that such disruptions can hurt their platform rankings and professional credibility.

He urged the government and internet service providers to ensure reliable, high-speed connectivity across the country to support the digital economy, including freelancers and gig workers.

Citing data from the Asian Development Bank, Amin said Pakistan has more than 2.37 million freelancers, placing it among the leading countries globally in terms of freelance workforce size.

He added that connectivity issues are also affecting gig economy workers, including ride-hailing drivers and food delivery personnel, whose earnings depend on uninterrupted internet access.

The situation has been further aggravated by recent maintenance work on a major submarine internet cable, which has slowed internet speeds nationwide for several days.

To mitigate such disruptions, Amin proposed the introduction of satellite-based internet solutions as a backup to ensure continuity of services.

He also expressed optimism that the future rollout of 5G technology will significantly improve connectivity, boosting productivity for freelancers, content creators and other digital professionals across Pakistan.