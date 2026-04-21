Gold extends losses in Pakistan – Check new rates

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day amid downward trend in international market on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 1,000, bringing the new rate to Rs502,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs. 857, settling at Rs428,808.

In international market, the precious commodity dropped by $10 per ounce with new rate hovering at $4,778.

The reduction reflects a broader downward trend observed in gold rates, which are influenced by changes in global market conditions and local demand.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan saw a notable decline, with one tola falling by Rs4,900 to reach Rs501,162. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs4,201, bringing the new rate to Rs429,665.

Global oil prices shows mixed but slightly weaker tone after a volatile session, with Brent crude easing to around $93 amid ongoing Us-Iran tensions and a roller-coaster ride in energy markets.

WTI remained relatively steady near $86, while traders continued to react to shifting expectations around Middle East supply risks and potential US–Iran diplomatic talks.

In the broader energy complex, natural gas edged lower by $0.010 (-0.37%) to $2.665, while gasoline futures fell $0.031 (-1.01%) to $3.054.