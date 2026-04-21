Lahore Speedo bus employee dismissed from job for assaulting female passenger (Video)

LAHORE – An employee of the Speedo bus service in Lahore has been dismissed from job for assaulting a female passenger in broad daylight on a road.

Authorities in Lahore have taken strict action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan took immediate notice of the incident and ordered swift disciplinary measures. The employee identified as Sajad Ali has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Officials have also initiated legal proceedings against the accused individual. In addition, it has been decided to place him on a blacklist to prevent any future employment within public transport services.

The Transport Minister stated that any form of misconduct, misbehavior, or violence against passengers will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

A girl is roughed up by a govt-run bus staff in Lahore Public have urged Punjab Chief Minister @MaryamNSharif to take notice of an incident in Lahore in which staff of a government-run Speedo Bus allegedly assaulted a young girl, calling for an inquiry into the matter.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/1aZ3Z66HlC — The Punch (@thepunch223) April 20, 2026

He emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy will be strictly enforced to ensure passenger safety and dignity across all transport systems.