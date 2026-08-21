Gold prices up by Rs5,200 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another significant jump on Friday amid upward global trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs5,200 to reach Rs477,136.

The rate of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs4,458 with new price settling at Rs409,067.

The precious commodity witnessed a whooping increase in its price in the international market where per ounce rate soared by $52 to reach $4,547.

Silver prices in Pakistan followed the same uptrend as per tola rate surged by Rs210 to settle at Rs7,379.

Pakistan Stock Market Trades Flat

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained suspended after showing limited movement in the latest trading session, with the benchmark index closing at 176,621.25 points.

The index gained 29.49 points, representing a marginal increase of 0.02% from the previous close of 176,591.76.

During the session, the index moved between a high of 177,528.00 and a low of 176,110.75, reflecting a relatively narrow trading range despite fluctuations during the day.

Trading volume stood at 146,706,410 shares.

Overall, the market ended the session almost unchanged, with the benchmark index posting only a slight gain compared with its previous close.