New School Timings announced in Punjab From August 24; Check Notification

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department on Friday announced revised timings for public and private schools across the province, with the new schedule coming into effect from August 24, 2026.

A notification shared by SED said all public and private schools across Punjab will operate from Monday to Friday under the revised schedule. For single-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:00am and continue until 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, schools will operate from 8:00am to 12:45pm.

The department has also issued separate timings for double-shift and afternoon schools. The morning shift will run from 8:00am to 12:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while Friday timings will be 8:00am to 12 noon.

The evening shift at double-shift schools will operate from 1:00pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the evening shift will begin at 2:00pm and end at 5:30pm.

Shift Days Start Time Closing Time Single Shift Monday–Thursday 8:00 AM 1:30 PM Single Shift Friday 8:00 AM 12:45 PM Double Shift – Morning Monday–Thursday 8:00 AM 12:30 PM Double Shift – Morning Friday 8:00 AM 12:00 Noon Double Shift – Evening Monday–Thursday 1:00 PM 5:30 PM Double Shift – Evening Friday 2:00 PM 5:30 PM

The notification also provides for a 15-minute adjustment for girls’ schools. Girls’ schools will open 15 minutes earlier than boys’ schools and close 15 minutes earlier. However, the concerned Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) have been authorised to adjust the 15-minute difference according to local convenience.

Saturday will remain a holiday in government schools, while the revised timings will remain applicable until October 15, 2026.

The School Education Department has directed all Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) across Punjab to ensure that the new schedule is implemented in letter and spirit.

The revised schedule comes as schools prepare to resume regular operations from August 24, following the department’s decision to maintain a Monday-to-Friday school week across Punjab.