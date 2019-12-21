Japan to sign MoU for import of skilled Pakistani manpower
Web Desk
11:04 AM | 21 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Japan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad on Monday for import of skilled Pakistani manpower in fourteen different sectors.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari during an online interactive session with the expatriates in Islamabad.

He said the MoU will enable Pakistanis to work in construction, information technology, nursing, manufacturing, engineering and other sectors.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda met Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad for a pre-discussion on the MoU to be signed on Monday, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Both dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.

The ambassador said three to six months Japanese language proficiency course would be arranged in far-flung areas of Pakistan so as to accommodate the maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan .

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

