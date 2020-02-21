Govt decides to appoint Barrister Khalid Javed as new Attorney General

Web Desk
12:26 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
Govt decides to appoint Barrister Khalid Javed as new Attorney General
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to appoint barrister Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced this and said that supremacy of the Constitution and law is the top priority of PM Imran Khan.

The special assistant added that the government respects all the constitutional institutions.

The decision was taken after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned as AGP on the demand of Pakistan Bar Council.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had forwarded his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi which states, “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan.

Khan, in his resignation to President Arif Alvi, said the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had asked for his resignation.

"I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” the letter read.

He added, “I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with the honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his statement or submit a written apology about his controversial statement regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

AG Khan had levelled allegations against the bench which irked the full court asking him to withdraw his statement.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
10:41 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied ...
08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban ...
11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five ...
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
FATF maintains Pakistan’s status in Grey list ...
09:15 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr