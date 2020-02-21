Govt decides to appoint Barrister Khalid Javed as new Attorney General

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to appoint barrister Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced this and said that supremacy of the Constitution and law is the top priority of PM Imran Khan.

حکومت نے خالد جاوید خان کو نیا اٹارنی جنرل مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔آئین کی سربلندی اور قانون کی حکمرانی وزیراعظم عمران خان کی اولین ترجیح ہے۔تمام آئینی اداروں کا احترام کرتے ہیں،ان کی عزت و توقیر ہمارے لئے انتہائی مقدم ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 20, 2020

The special assistant added that the government respects all the constitutional institutions.

The decision was taken after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned as AGP on the demand of Pakistan Bar Council.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had forwarded his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi which states, “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan.

Khan, in his resignation to President Arif Alvi, said the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had asked for his resignation.

"I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” the letter read.

He added, “I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with the honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his statement or submit a written apology about his controversial statement regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

AG Khan had levelled allegations against the bench which irked the full court asking him to withdraw his statement.