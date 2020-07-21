Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha in Pakistan on August 1
Web Desk
07:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha in Pakistan on August 1
Share

KARACHI - The moon of Zil Hajj 1441 Hijri has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 1, 2020.

This was announced by chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Tuesday. He said that no any witness of Zil Hajj moon-sighting was received therefore Eid will be on August 1.

Earlier, Federal Minister Science and Technology had claimed that the eid will fall on July 31 as there are strong chance of moon sighting.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said that the Eidul Azha will be on July 31 this year as the Zil-Haj crescent was not sighted.

The moonsightning committees said that Tuesday will be 30th Zilqad while first Zil-Haj will be on Wednesday.

The Day of Arafah will fall on July 30 and the first day of the eid will be observed on July 31.

More From This Category
Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after ...
10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, ...
08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns ...
12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc ...
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming ...
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr