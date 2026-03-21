Eidul Fitr being celebrated across Pakistan with devotion and festivity

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan today with great religious fervor and devotion.

Mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds across the country hosted large congregational prayers, attended by millions of Muslims who offered special supplications.

During the prayers, participants prayed for the safety, progress, and prosperity of the nation, as well as peace and stability throughout the Muslim world.

Civilians followed the Sunnah of the Prophet by wearing new clothes and applying fragrance before attending the prayers. After the congregational prayers, people greeted one another warmly, sharing the joy of Eid.

The government has implemented strict security arrangements nationwide to ensure that citizens can celebrate the festival safely and without any concern.

President Zardari’s Eid Message

President Asif Ali Zardari extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of Pakistan, describing the festival as a reward for the worship, patience, piety, and selflessness observed during the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, the president said Eid-ul-Fitr is a reminder to begin a renewed spiritual journey with Allah’s mercy, forgiveness, and a deep sense of devotion. He emphasized that the true success lies in carrying forward the lessons and discipline of Ramadan into daily life, including patience, tolerance, compassion, justice, and brotherhood—values that form the foundation of both a strong individual and a united nation.

President Zardari highlighted Eid as a day to promote mutual love, social harmony, and solidarity, urging citizens to share their happiness with the needy, orphans, and underprivileged members of society. He stressed that Eid is also an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to national unity, constitutional supremacy, and adherence to the rule of law, noting that the development, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan are a shared responsibility.

Praying for the wider Muslim Ummah, the president expressed hope that Allah grants the strength to confront regional challenges, preserve unity among Muslims, and foster peace worldwide. He concluded his message by praying for the acceptance of worship, continued peace and stability in Pakistan, and the nation’s progress through unity and cooperation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Eid Message

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr 1447 (21 March 2026) greetings to the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world, describing the festival as a blessed and joyous occasion.

In his message, the prime minister said that Eid-ul-Fitr reflects Allah’s special mercy and boundless blessings. He noted that Muslims express gratitude to Allah on this day for the joy of Eid, earned through the devoted worship and discipline of Ramadan.

Presiding over a key government meeting, the prime minister emphasized the importance of adopting austerity and responsible governance. He prayed that Allah accepts the worship of the faithful and grants them the strength to implement Islamic values in their daily lives.

Highlighting the broader significance of Eid, Shehbaz Sharif said the festival symbolizes the reward for patience and perseverance, while reinforcing values of selflessness, unity, public service, and collective responsibility. He stressed that as a nation, it is important to include underprivileged segments of society in the celebrations, ensuring shared joy for all.

He also lauded the government’s successful rollout of a digital wallet system to provide dignified financial support to vulnerable groups during Ramadan, underscoring that social responsibility and cooperation are essential for national development and prosperity.

Acknowledging the ongoing hardships faced by people in Gaza and other conflict-affected areas of the Middle East, the prime minister expressed solidarity with those suffering and emphasized the urgent need for unity within the Muslim Ummah. He said that in times of global uncertainty and instability, the greatest strength of the Muslim community lies in solidarity and mutual support.

Concluding his message, the prime minister prayed that Eid strengthens brotherhood across the Muslim world and inspires collective efforts for the welfare of humanity. He said Pakistan, as a nation, continues to pray for global peace, stability, justice, and harmony, hoping that the blessings of Eid promote tolerance, goodwill, and unity worldwide.