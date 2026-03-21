Field Marshal Asim Munir, Services Chiefs extend eid greetings to nation

RAWALPINDI – Military leaders has extended heartiest Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu extended the greetings on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Eid reflects the enduring values of unity, compassion, and gratitude. For Armed Forces of Pakistan, the true spirit of Eid lies in the honour of serving and defending the motherland, even away from their families, to ensure peace and security for the nation.

The Armed Forces pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the brave men and women safeguarding Pakistan, and acknowledge the unwavering support of their families.

May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.