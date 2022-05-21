Turkey’s defence minister calls on Pakistan Army chief

12:19 PM | 21 May, 2022
Turkey’s defence minister calls on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – General Hulusi Akar (retired), Minister of National Defence of Republic of Turkey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.  

Both reiterated desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey’s full sport to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

