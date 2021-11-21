Pharmas barred from giving gifts to doctors, sponsoring foreign tours

Web Desk
10:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pharmas barred from giving gifts to doctors, sponsoring foreign tours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pharmaceutical companies have been barred from giving any gift, cash or offer hospitality to doctors as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a new code of conduct.

As the incumbent authorities are making uniform marketing practices code, the drug regulatory authority has notified the new code of Conduct for Pharmaceutical Companies and general physicians which stated that the pharma firms will not bear the travel expenses of the family and other members of doctors.

The notification further stated that medical professionals will not be given the costs of foreign travel without getting issued a No objection certificate from their respective institution.

Unnecessary payments should not be paid to doctors for educational and scientific conferences while the given amount will be calculated, it further said while restricting the pharmaceutical companies from sponsoring recreational tours and expensive residency.

Furthermore, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan also prohibited providing the physicians with expensive gifts and amusement activities and directed them to discontinue all recreational activities for doctors’ families.

DRAP to start inspection of pharmaceutical ... 10:42 AM | 5 Oct, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to start the inspection of pharmaceutical ...

Officials also directed the pharmaceutical companies to appoint senior officers for the implications of new rules. The authority also directed the pharma giants to provide details of expenditure on doctors and medical organisations.

More From This Category
Nadra starts registering orphan children
07:10 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
PM Imran vows to take action against land mafias 
06:40 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistan mulls over use of UAE tech for ...
04:42 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistani cop, who cried rape, sacked for sharing ...
02:23 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
3 coal miners gunned down in Balochistan’s ...
11:51 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Czech model sentenced for drug trafficking walks ...
10:48 AM | 21 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sikh leaders lodge police complaint against Kangana Ranaut, demand to put her in jail or ...
03:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr