Mohsin Naqvi returns Rs5m defrauded from family of Islamabad student

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, visited the residence of Laiba and met her father, Rana Ejaz.

During the visit, Naqvi handed over money recovered from the alleged fraudster to Laiba’s father. The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police was also present.

According to sources, the interior minister returned more than Rs5 million to Rana Ejaz and assured him that efforts would continue to recover the remaining amount allegedly taken from Laiba.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Sohail Chaudhry also visited the family of Laiba Ejaz, a gold-medal-winning student whose death by suicide has drawn attention to the alleged fraud case. The IG offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Laiba’s Father Thanks Interior Minister, Public for Support

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rana Ejaz thanked the interior minister and others who had supported his family.

He said he would never forget the tragedy that had befallen them, but the support shown by the Pakistani public had brought him some comfort.

Ejaz said his daughter had aspired to travel abroad and wanted to serve the country. He added that Islamabad Police had consistently provided the family with encouragement and support.

He further said the family had been informed that additional cases against the suspect had emerged. According to Ejaz, the suspect had also taken money from girls in Mansehra.

Laiba’s father confirmed that the money belonging to him had been returned.

Suspect Allegedly Defrauded 21 Others

The deceased suspect, identified as Nauman, allegedly defrauded 21 people in addition to Laiba, sources said.

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered 21 fake appointment letters from the suspect. The documents had allegedly been issued to different individuals under the pretext of securing jobs in the Ministry of Defence.

According to sources, Nauman collected money from the individuals in exchange for the fraudulent appointment letters. He allegedly provided similar fake documents to four of his cousins as well.