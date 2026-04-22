New Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update – 22 April 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show stability with slight variations across major foreign currencies, as US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal remain focus for traders and businesses.

US Dollar (USD) hovered at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280 for selling, continuing to hold its ground as the most closely watched currency in the market. Euro (EUR) stood at Rs327.62 for buying and Rs332.27 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) traded at Rs376.15 and Rs383.36, respectively.

UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was slightly lower, trading between Rs74.45 and Rs75.45. These currencies remain particularly significant due to their direct impact on remittances flowing into Pakistan.

Australian Dollar (AUD) ranged from Rs198.2 to Rs204.5, while Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood between Rs203.09 and Rs207.82. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) traded in the range of Rs37.45 to Rs38.55, highlighting steady trade ties between the two countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading between Rs876.45 and Rs886.52, followed by the Omani Riyal (OMR) at Rs720.35 to Rs731.34 and the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) at Rs725.7 to Rs740.55.