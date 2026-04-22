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New Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update – 22 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 22, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show stability with slight variations across major foreign currencies, as US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal remain focus for traders and businesses.

US Dollar (USD) hovered at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280 for selling, continuing to hold its ground as the most closely watched currency in the market. Euro (EUR) stood at Rs327.62 for buying and Rs332.27 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) traded at Rs376.15 and Rs383.36, respectively.

UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was slightly lower, trading between Rs74.45 and Rs75.45. These currencies remain particularly significant due to their direct impact on remittances flowing into Pakistan.

Australian Dollar (AUD) ranged from Rs198.2 to Rs204.5, while Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood between Rs203.09 and Rs207.82. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) traded in the range of Rs37.45 to Rs38.55, highlighting steady trade ties between the two countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading between Rs876.45 and Rs886.52, followed by the Omani Riyal (OMR) at Rs720.35 to Rs731.34 and the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) at Rs725.7 to Rs740.55.

 

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280
Euro EUR 327.62 332.27
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.15 383.36
UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 198.2 204.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 725.7 740.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.09 207.82
China Yuan CNY 37.45 38.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.03 35.75
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.35
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 876.45 886.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.3 66.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.35 165.1
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Omani Riyal OMR 720.35 731.34
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.83 223.35
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.87 358.95
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.45
  • Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham & Riyal Update
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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