Forex Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 April 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed steady outlook, with Pakistani rupee showing minor fluctuations against major international currencies in recent trading.

On Tuesday, US Dollar remained largely stable, with a buying rate of Rs279.00 and a selling rate of Rs279.95. Similarly, the Euro is being traded at Rs327.55 for buying and Rs334.52 for selling.

UK Pound continued to hover at higher levels, standing at Rs376.15 for buying and Rs383.36 for selling, maintaining its position among the strongest currencies against the rupee.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs76.05 (buying) and Rs76.95 (selling), while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.45 and Rs75.45, respectively. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were traded at Rs71.35–72.85 and Rs722.25–732.34, showing minimal day-to-day volatility.