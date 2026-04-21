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Forex Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 21, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed steady outlook, with Pakistani rupee showing minor fluctuations against major international currencies in recent trading.

On Tuesday, US Dollar remained largely stable, with a buying rate of Rs279.00 and a selling rate of Rs279.95. Similarly, the Euro is being traded at Rs327.55 for buying and Rs334.52 for selling.

UK Pound continued to hover at higher levels, standing at Rs376.15 for buying and Rs383.36 for selling, maintaining its position among the strongest currencies against the rupee.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs76.05 (buying) and Rs76.95 (selling), while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.45 and Rs75.45, respectively. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were traded at Rs71.35–72.85 and Rs722.25–732.34, showing minimal day-to-day volatility.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 279.95
Euro EUR 327.55 334.52
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.15 383.36
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.05 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.35 72.85
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 732.34

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs)
Australian Dollar AUD 197.61 204.93
Bahrain Dinar BHD 727.60 740.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.31 208.82
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.10 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878.75 890.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.45 164.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.78 223.30
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.05 358.90
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.25
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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