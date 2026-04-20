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Pakistan Currency Rates Today (20 April 2026) – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Updates

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 20, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows relative stability, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was traded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.95 for selling, reflecting minimal fluctuation and continued stability in the market. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) stood at Rs328.23 buying and Rs335.22 selling, indicating sustained strength amid global economic trends.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.78 for buying and Rs384.00 for selling. Similarly, currencies from the Gulf region also held steady, with the UAE Dirham (AED) recorded at Rs75.95 buying and Rs77.05 selling, and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at Rs74.40 buying and Rs75.40 selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 279.95
Euro EUR 328.23 335.22
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.78 384.00
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 77.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.40 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 198.17 204.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.00 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.05 207.90
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.10 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878.15 888.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.45 164.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 734.20
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.35 72.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.78 223.30
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.05 358.90
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.25
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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