Pakistan Currency Rates Today (20 April 2026) – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Updates

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows relative stability, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was traded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.95 for selling, reflecting minimal fluctuation and continued stability in the market. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) stood at Rs328.23 buying and Rs335.22 selling, indicating sustained strength amid global economic trends.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.78 for buying and Rs384.00 for selling. Similarly, currencies from the Gulf region also held steady, with the UAE Dirham (AED) recorded at Rs75.95 buying and Rs77.05 selling, and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at Rs74.40 buying and Rs75.40 selling.