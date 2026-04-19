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Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound Rates – 19 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 19, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan show slight movement on the latest trading session, with US dollar and several major global currencies holding grip while others fluctuated slightly in both buying and selling prices.

US Dollar remained relatively stable at 279 for buying and 279.95 for selling. Euro was recorded at 328.23 (buying) and 335.22 (selling), while the British pound continued to stay strong at 376.78 and 384 respectively.

UAE dirham was traded at 75.95 buying and 77.05 selling, while the Saudi riyal stood at 74.4 and 75.4. These rates reflect ongoing demand for Gulf currencies due to remittance and trade flows.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 279.95
Euro EUR 328.23 335.22
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.78 384
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 77.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.4

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 198.17 204.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.05 207.9
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.1 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878.15 888.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.3 66.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.45 164.1
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 734.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.35 72.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.78 223.3
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.05 358.9
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.25
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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