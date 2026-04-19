Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound Rates – 19 April 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan show slight movement on the latest trading session, with US dollar and several major global currencies holding grip while others fluctuated slightly in both buying and selling prices.

US Dollar remained relatively stable at 279 for buying and 279.95 for selling. Euro was recorded at 328.23 (buying) and 335.22 (selling), while the British pound continued to stay strong at 376.78 and 384 respectively.

UAE dirham was traded at 75.95 buying and 77.05 selling, while the Saudi riyal stood at 74.4 and 75.4. These rates reflect ongoing demand for Gulf currencies due to remittance and trade flows.