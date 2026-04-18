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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 April 2026

By News Desk
9:14 am | Apr 18, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market shows mixed movement today, with major global currencies, particularly the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound moved with slight changes against the rupee.

In the open market, US Dollar (USD) remained at Rs279.00 (buying) and Rs279.95 (selling), maintaining its dominance in the forex market. Euro (EUR) stands at Rs328.23 for buying and Rs335.22 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest currencies at Rs376.78 and Rs384.00 respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham (AED) is priced at Rs75.95 (buying) and Rs77.05 (selling), while Saudi Riyal (SAR) is slightly lower at Rs74.40 and Rs75.40—key rates for remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

 
Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 279.00 279.95
Euro EUR 328.23 335.22
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.78 384.00
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 77.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.40 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 198.17 204.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.00 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.05 207.90
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.10 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878.15 888.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.45 164.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 734.20
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.35 72.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.78 223.30
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 355.05 358.90
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.25
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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