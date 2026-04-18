US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 April 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market shows mixed movement today, with major global currencies, particularly the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound moved with slight changes against the rupee.

In the open market, US Dollar (USD) remained at Rs279.00 (buying) and Rs279.95 (selling), maintaining its dominance in the forex market. Euro (EUR) stands at Rs328.23 for buying and Rs335.22 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest currencies at Rs376.78 and Rs384.00 respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham (AED) is priced at Rs75.95 (buying) and Rs77.05 (selling), while Saudi Riyal (SAR) is slightly lower at Rs74.40 and Rs75.40—key rates for remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis.