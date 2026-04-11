Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2026

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan witnessed minimal changes on Saturday. In Open market, US Dollar’s buying rate stands at Rs278.95 and selling at Rs280.05. In inter-bank, PKR hovered at 279.02 agaisnt USD with a gain of Rs0.03.

Euro stood at Rs323.65 for buying and Rs328.05 for selling while the UK pound sterling was available at Rs374.11 for buying and Rs379.74 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was trading at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling. Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.5 and Rs75.7 for buying and selling respectively, while the Qatari riyal was recorded at Rs71.21 for buying and Rs72.5 for selling.