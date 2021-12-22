ECP pardons Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday pardoned Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for a statement in which both the PTI leaders accused the ECP of accepting money from electronic voting system (EVM) manufacturers.

Swati appeared before the ECP, where he was pardoned and warned to exercise caution in future.

"You have more responsibilities," the ECP stated.

The ECP also questioned the minister on his absence from earlier hearings. "You are a busy man, why didn't you appear in previous hearings?" inquired the ECP.

Swati remarked that he has always advocated for the independence of the ECP.

"All the institutions are yours; it is not appropriate to talk bad about them,” the ECP remarked.

Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry were warned by the ECP to exercise caution in future.

Swati expressed gratitude to the ECP for accepting his apology.

He stated that the ECP will make sound judgments regarding EVMs and that the government will support them in order to bolster the ECP.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Azam Swati's lawyer, stated that they have apologised for what occurred in the past and now they must collaborate with the ECP.

The ECP had served notices to Chaudhry and Swati on September 16, seeking explanations from both ministers for accusations against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission.