Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses bilateral relations, economic ties
09:40 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
DAVOS - Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting.
According to a statement issued by PM Office on Wednesday, bilateral relations and ways and means to strengthen economic ties were discussed during the meeting.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Permamnent Representative to United Nations at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and senior officials were also present during the meeting.
