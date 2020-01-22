Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses bilateral relations, economic ties
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses bilateral relations, economic ties
Share

DAVOS - Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting.

According to a statement issued by PM Office on Wednesday, bilateral relations and ways and means to strengthen economic ties were discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Permamnent Representative to United Nations at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan addresses World Economic Forum 2020 ...
08:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
China rejects US diplomat's 'negative propaganda' ...
08:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Pakistan issues health alert over China's ...
07:14 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
CEOs YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran
04:08 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
President Trump to visit Pakistan soon: FM Qureshi
03:41 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal
01:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr