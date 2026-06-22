Kia Sportage, Peugeot 2008 prices dropped by up to Rs1.3 Million in Pakistan

KARACHI – Good news for car buyers in Pakistan as Lucky Motors announced substantial price reductions on Kia Sportage Alpha and both variants of Peugeot 2008, with discounts reaching up to Rs1.3 million.

The latest price cuts make SUVs and crossovers more affordable, offering buyers the opportunity to save significantly on their next vehicle purchase.

Lucky Motors made an announcement about price cuts on selected Kia Sportage and Peugeot 2008 variants, reducing prices by as much as Rs. 1.3 million. The move is expected to attract significant attention from SUV and crossover buyers who have been waiting for more affordable options in the market.

The biggest headline comes from Kia Sportage Alpha. Lucky Motors slashed its price by massive Rs1 million, bringing SUV’s price down from Rs.8,899,000 to Rs7,899,000. Backed by 2.0-liter non-hybrid petrol engine, the Sportage Alpha now becomes a much more competitive choice in Pakistan’s SUV segment.

New Prices

Models Variant Old Price New Price Diff. Kia Sportage Alpha 8,899,000 7,899,000 1,000,000 Peugeot 2008 Active 6,999,000 5,799,000 1,200,000 Peugeot 2008 Allure 7,799,000 6,499,000 1,300,000

Lucky Motors has also unveiled substantial discounts on both variants of the Peugeot 2008, one of the most stylish crossovers available in the local market. The Peugeot 2008 Active has received a price cut of Rs. 1.2 million, with its price dropping from Rs. 6,999,000 to Rs. 5,799,000.

The top-of-the-line Peugeot 2008 Allure also got major price revision of Rs1.3 million. The crossover now costs Rs. 6,499,000, compared to its previous price of Rs. 7,799,000.

The announcement remains one of major price revisions seen in Pakistan’s automobile sector in recent months. With discounts ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 1.3 million, Lucky Motors appears to be making an aggressive push to boost demand and strengthen the market position of both Kia and Peugeot brands.

The latest reductions shows rare opportunity to purchase a new SUV or crossover at considerably lower prices, potentially reshaping competition in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving automotive market.