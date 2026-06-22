Weather forecast today: Rain expected in these cities including Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in several parts of the country today (June 22), while hot and dry weather is expected to continue in many areas.

According to the weather department, various districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore are expected to receive rainfall.

Rain is also likely in Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Multan and Vehari.

The PMD said most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience hot and dry weather; however, rainfall is expected in areas including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. Rain is also likely in Khyber, Waziristan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar and Swabi.

In Sindh, most districts are expected to remain hot and dry, while Karachi’s maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Balochistan is also expected to experience hot and dry weather in most areas, with chances of rain in Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu and Zhob.