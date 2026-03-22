Two more foreign players pull out ahead of PSL 11

LAHORE – Ahead of the Pakistan Super League Season 11, franchises have suffered a major setback as several foreign players continue to withdraw from the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka has decided to pull out of PSL 11, prompting Lahore Qalandars to quickly confirm the inclusion of a replacement player.

According to reports, the franchise has finalized Australia’s Daniel Sams to fill the gap and maintain squad balance.

Meanwhile, Australia’s aggressive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has also opted out of the tournament due to personal commitments, making himself unavailable for his team, Rawalpindi team. A replacement for him has not yet been announced.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Super League 2026 is set to begin on March 26, with eight teams competing for the title.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that, due to the regional situation, matches will be held only in Karachi and Lahore without spectators.