Imperial College denies starting Campus in Pakistan after Punjab Govt’s announcement

LAHORE – Pakistani students were excited over big announcement by Punjab government about local campus of Imperial College London, at Nawaz Sharif IT City, alongside a modern hospital and an IT Tower nearing completion.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared that the foundation stone of College and Hospital would be laid in November but the claim has now completely denied by college administration.

The announcement quickly made waves across social media and news platforms, sparking excitement about Pakistan’s potential new international education hub. But the buzz didn’t last long. In a statement, Imperial College London hits back, saying that the reports were entirely false.

“Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect,” the university said. “Imperial currently has no plans to establish a campus outside the United Kingdom.”

The university’s clarification left many questioning how such a major “announcement” was made without confirmation from the UK institution.

Imperial further advised the public to verify any news about its global projects through the official International Relations Office webpages, stressing that all Imperial campuses remain UK-based.

This public denial put an end to the swirling rumours and speculation surrounding Imperial College’s supposed entry into Pakistan.