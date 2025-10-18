Imperial College London coming to Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif IT City

ISLAMABAD – Another defining moment in Lahore’s journey toward global innovation. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sat at head of high-level meeting, her eyes set on a bold new dream.

In historic breakthrough for Pakistan’s education and technology sectors, Imperial College London, one of the world’s most prestigious universities, is set to open its first-ever campus in Pakistan, in the heart of Nawaz Sharif IT City!

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired high-level meeting to review progress on key provincial mega-projects. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus has been scheduled for November, and it will include a state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital, bringing world-class education and healthcare together under one roof.

“This marks a new era of innovation and global collaboration for Pakistan,” said officials after the meeting, calling the move a “game-changer for Punjab’s tech future.”

CM directed Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to fast-track the RODA primary flood protection embankment along the River Ravi, ensuring the safety of Lahore before the next flood season hits.

Chief Minister also reviewed progress on Central Business District (CBD), RUDA, and the Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT). It was confirmed that Phase One of RUDA would be completed within the next two years, transforming the area into a modern, eco-friendly urban hub.

Foreign investors are already lining up. Chinese and Turkish companies, including DOF Robotic and U-Band, have expressed strong interest in building an Entertainment City within the project.

Maryam Nawaz, taking charge of the province’s rapid development drive, urged all departments to “work at lightning speed” and submit quarterly performance updates. She also demanded a sustainable business plan for RUDA to ensure smooth execution of projects that could reshape Lahore’s skyline and Pakistan’s future.