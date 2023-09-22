Karachi weather update

Partly sunny and dry weather is likely to prevail in the port city during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are very little chances of rain in Karachi on Friday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around 66 percent in the city. Winds blew at 23km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 62, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Low pressure area has weakened and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow on Thursday, Met Office said.

PMD also predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir.