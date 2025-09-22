Arrest warrants issued for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has issued arrest warrants for Advocate Imaan Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case related to a controversial tweet against the state and national security institutions.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case and ordered that both suspects be arrested and produced before the court on September 24. The warrants issued are non-bailable.

Earlier, the court had issued summons to Mazari and Chattha.

Their lawyers filed a request to cancel the warrants, but the judge immediately rejected the plea and adjourned further proceedings until September 24.