Baloch tribal chief granted bail in Quetta double murder case

QUETTA – Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai, a tribal chief arrested in the Degari double murder case in Quetta district, has been granted bail by the Balochistan High Court.

The court approved his bail application and ordered the submission of surety bonds worth Rs. 500,000, after which he will be released from jail. The hearing was conducted by Justice Iqbal Kasi.

Satakzai, accused of ordering the killings during a tribal jirga, was among over 14 suspects arrested after the murder of a man, Ihsanullah, and a woman, Bano Bibi, allegedly in the name of “honor,” just three days before Eid-ul-Adha in Sanjdi, Degari. Bano Bibi was shot seven times.

The gruesome killings sparked outrage across Balochistan, with human rights groups and the public condemning the incident. A viral video showed the victim’s mother, Gul Jan, calling the murders justified under Baloch traditions and declaring Satakzai innocent.

Police had repeatedly extended Satakzai’s physical remand, and the SCIW had submitted a challan to the anti-terrorism court. Earlier, the victim’s mother, Gul Bibi, was also granted bail, while another suspect, the victim’s brother, remains at large.

The court has directed strict adherence to bail conditions, while the victims’ families have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.