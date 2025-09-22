Daily use plastics may harm brain, new research reveals Alzheimer’s risk

A new study has warned that particles released from single-use plastic utensils may reach the brain and cause Alzheimer’s-like symptoms.

Growing evidence from studies highlights that micro and nano plastic particles are widespread in the environment and regularly enter the human body through food, water, and air.

According to new research published in Environmental Research Communications, these tiny plastic particles were found in all body systems — including the brain — where they can accumulate and potentially trigger conditions resembling Alzheimer’s disease.

Previous studies had already revealed that microplastics can cross the blood-brain barrier (which protects the brain from harmful compounds such as viruses and bacteria).

The latest research examined the effects of these plastic particles on brain health after crossing this protective barrier.

The findings showed that the accumulation of such particles could lead to cognitive decline, and even Alzheimer’s disease — particularly among individuals with genetic risk factors.